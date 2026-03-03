Operation Epic Fury: Why Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remained above ground during the final strike

While his allies were forced to navigate a maze of underground bunkers over the course of a decade, Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the light of day. Emerging details from the "Operation Epic Fury," the joint U.S.-Israeli operation that resulted in the assassination of the 86-year-old cleric on Saturday, show that Khamenei remained in his compound on Pasteur Street in Tehran despite a decade-long intelligence buildup that was closing in on him from all sides.

The reason behind the decision to remain above ground: Martyrdom vs. underground bunkers

Unlike Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in one of the deepest underground bunkers in Beirut in 2024, Khamenei refused to retreat to one of his two underground bunkers as a means to evade capture or assassination. Experts have said that the Iranian cleric saw his own assassination as a form of "martyrdom" that would not threaten the survival of the Islamic Republic in any way.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Intelligence sources observed that it was highly unusual for Khamenei to be outside of these two bunkers in a state of active conflict. Military experts speculated that if he were to be inside, the PGMs used in the attack might not have reached him. Instead, the Ayatollah decided to attend a high-level Saturday morning breakfast meeting with other officials, providing the decisive window for the attack.

A pattern of life: Hacked cameras and unit 8200

The precision of the attack was a result of years of "Pattern of Life" intelligence gathering. Israeli and US intelligence had reportedly obtained total digital saturation of Tehran.

Hacked infrastructure: Nearly all of the traffic cameras in the capital were compromised, allowing analysts to monitor the parking habits of Khamenei’s most trusted bodyguards.

The 'Jerusalem' standard: An intelligence official said, "We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem."

Signal sabotage: Moments before the attack, Israel disabled mobile phone towers in the vicinity of the complex, ensuring that the protection team could neither send nor receive emergency alerts.

Double verification: The human asset

However, the scope of such a geopolitical event required the approval of two senior officers. Though the hacked systems offered digital confirmation, sources suggest the final piece of concrete evidence was provided by the United States: a human asset within the Iranian establishment at the highest level who offered confirmation the meeting was proceeding on schedule.

Operation Epic Fury: The 3:38 PM authorisation

But the final order was given from 35,000 feet. At 3:38 pm ET on Friday, the order was given by Donald Trump from Air Force One on the way to Texas.

This was a master class in electronic warfare. General Dan Caine, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has confirmed the United States "blinded" Iran's radar and communications systems for the Israeli jets. It is believed 30 precision-guided bombs were released on the complex during the "leadership breakfast meeting" described by Trump.

A political threshold crossed

While the ability to strike Khamenei was present for several years, the geopolitical situation was a political one. Even during the 12-day conflict in June 2025, the Israelis targeted the leadership of the IRGC and the nuclear plants, never the Supreme Leader.

The shift to "Epic Fury" reportedly came after President Trump grew dissatisfied with the pace of diplomatic negotiations. When intelligence confirmed the presence of nearly the entire senior leadership in one unhardened location, the tactical opportunity overrode the diplomatic process, ending the decades-long reign of the Islamic Republic’s second Supreme Leader.

ALSO READ | Why Iran is not an Arab nation: The linguistic and ethnic differences explained