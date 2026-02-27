'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq': Pakistan's offensive that kills dozens in military action against Afghanistan

Pakistan carried out multiple airstrikes and bombing on Taliban-ruled Afghanistan during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Pakistan defence minister Khwaja Asif declared Islamabad's military operation against Kabul as "open war" between the two countries. Pakistan even termed this offensive "Operation Ghazab Lil Haq", in which it targets major cities including Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika along with destroying key military facilities on the other side of the border.

Pakistan’s Information Ministry said that Operation “Ghazab lil-Haq” was launched just hours after Pakistan alleged “unprovoked firing” from across the border, at multiple border locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening, according to Dawn.

Afghanistan denounced the strike as “cowardly,” asserting that it suffered no casualties. In contrast, Pakistan described the action as “effective,” claiming that 133 Afghan nationals were killed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

State-run PTV News reported that Pakistan’s armed forces conducted airstrikes targeting key Afghan Taliban military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. It further stated that the Pakistan Air Force destroyed an ammunition depot in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Declaring it an “open war,” Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the operation was in progress, stating that the armed forces were mounting a robust response to what he described as aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

Asif added that following the withdrawal of NATO forces, there had been expectations that Afghanistan would move toward stability, with the Taliban prioritising the welfare of the Afghan people and promoting peace in the region.

“The forces of Pakistan had given a decisive response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban.” He said that Pakistan's previous role had been "positive," highlighting the country's hosting of Afghan refugees, but noted, "Our patience has run out. Now there is an open war," said Khwaja Asif.

Islamabad alleges that the Taliban are providing safe haven to militant groups responsible for the recent surge in violence, particularly Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has waged a prolonged insurgency against Pakistan. Kabul rejects these claims, asserting instead that Pakistan shelters groups that target Afghanistan and fails to respect Afghan sovereignty.

Although the border has mostly stayed closed since October, Afghan returnees have still been allowed to cross. Pakistan’s information minister, Ataullah Tarar, commended Islamabad’s response to the Taliban’s attacks as “strong and effective.” He added that two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three others were injured.