NewsWorldOperation Hawkeye Strike Explained: Why The US Hit ISIS Targets In Syria
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Operation Hawkeye Strike Explained: Why The US Hit ISIS Targets In Syria

The United States on Friday launched a military operation against Islamic State targets in Syria, days after two American soldiers were killed, with President Donald Trump describing the action as a forceful response aimed at those responsible for the attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 06:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Hawkeye Strike Explained: Why The US Hit ISIS Targets In SyriaUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

