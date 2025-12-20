Operation Hawkeye Strike Explained: Why The US Hit ISIS Targets In Syria
The United States on Friday launched a military operation against Islamic State targets in Syria, days after two American soldiers were killed, with President Donald Trump describing the action as a forceful response aimed at those responsible for the attack.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement