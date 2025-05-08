Advertisement
Multiple Blast Rocks Lahore: Pakistan In Panic As Explosions Hit Area Near Walton Airport

The blasts were powerful enough to be heard from five kilometres away, with thick smoke seen billowing into the sky. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, multiple explosions were reported near Walton Airport in Lahore. The blasts were powerful enough to be heard from five kilometres away, with thick smoke seen billowing into the sky. The blast took place in DHA Phase 3 and 4 located in the 9km radius of the Walton Airport. Some local sources and social media posts have claimed it to be a missile attack. The incident occurred amid rising tensions following India's Operation Sindoor, which has further increased public interest. However, there is no official remark yet from the police and Pakistan army.

The blasts triggered an immediate reaction from emergency services with Police and Pakistani military reaching the area along with a bomb squad. Authorities confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are underway to identify the precise cause and location of the explosion.

Additional blasts were reported in the nearby Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad neighborhoods, close to Walton Airport, causing widespread alarm among residents. Witnesses recounted scenes of panic, with smoke rising into the sky and people fleeing their homes. Emergency sirens soon followed, heightening the atmosphere of tension and urgency.

This is a developing story.

