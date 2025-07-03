Operation Sindoor 2.0 On Horizon? India Sign Deal To Acquire Israeli AIR LORA Missiles

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) may soon get a new long-range weapon. The missile in question comes from Israel. It is called AIR LORA. Supersonic speed. 400-kilometer reach. Deep precision. Big impact.

The talks are quiet. But the buzz is loud.

After the Rampage missile’s stellar performance during Operation Sindoor, the IAF is looking to go bigger. Rampage worked. It was lethal. But it had one problem. It had to be launched close to enemy lines. That put Indian fighter jets at risk. Pakistani air defenses are watching. China is arming Islamabad with newer systems. HQ-9. LY-80. The risk is real.

That is where AIR LORA steps in.

Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, AIR LORA can strike targets from 400 kilometres away. No need to enter hostile airspace. Indian pilots stay safe. The enemy gets hit hard.

Sources say the missile was showcased at Aero India 2025. It stunned experts. Su-30 MKI jets can carry up to four of them. That is four separate targets in one mission. Deep inside enemy territory. From far away.

Think Sukkur. Think Bahawalpur. Think Rawalpindi. Even Karachi. From Indian skies. With one push of a button.

This is not theory. The Navy already uses LORA in its surface and ship-launched versions. The Air Force wants its own variant. India and Israel have already signed a deal. BEL will build the missile at home. Another Make-in-India milestone.

The IAF is not only looking at range. It wants accuracy. AIR LORA promises that. Ten-meter accuracy. That is almost pin-point. Command posts. Radar systems. Bunkered weapons. All in reach.

It also has fire-and-forget tech. Advanced navigation. Anti-jamming features. It can penetrate hardened shelters. It does not blink. It does not miss.

If this gets green lit, it will reshape India’s air strike capability. Pakistan’s airbases could become soft targets. Even China’s forward positions will not be safe. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) might feel less like a line and more like a launchpad.

Operation Sindoor 2.0? That might already be in the works.