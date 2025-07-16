Operation Sindoor Aftershocks: Pakistan, Turkey Ink $900M Pact Drone Pact Targeting India

New Delhi: Inside a heavily guarded defense complex in Islamabad, two delegations met behind closed doors. Flags of Pakistan and Turkey stood side by side. No ceremony. No speeches. But the message was loud.

A major defense agreement has taken shape between the two nations. One that involves cutting-edge drones, classified surveillance data and a quiet alignment of military strategies. The deal runs deep. Turkey will send Pakistan its combat-tested Bayraktar TB2 drones. Alongside them, the more powerful Akinci drones. Both built for precision, speed and destruction.

The deal is worth $900 million. Over 700 explosive drones and advanced spy UAVs will move from Turkish stockpiles to Pakistani airfields. These drones carry heat-sensing payloads and silent strike technology. Turkey has also promised steady intelligence support such as real-time feeds, tracking grids and satellite links.

Pakistan will return the favour. Its army will supply modern tank shells, mortar rounds and battlefield ammunition to Turkey.

The paperwork remains locked away. Top officials from both sides have called the agreement “strategic”, “confidential” and “ongoing”.

In recent weeks, Turkey’s foreign and defense ministers visited Pakistan. Their meetings included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Asim Munir and heads of Pakistan’s drone programmes. Discussions revolved around strengthening ties, increasing weapons exports and syncing military planning.

India’s name came up more than once.

Operation Sindoor, India’s covert counter-terror campaign, continues to cast a long shadow across the region. Officials believe the drone deal is one of several moves aimed at countering Indian operations near the western front.

Pakistan’s leadership thanked Turkey directly. Both Sharif and Munir appreciated what they called “timely support” from Ankara. Behind the formalities, the tone was clear. This partnership goes beyond trade. It moves into shared surveillance, border readiness and regional control.

Turkish companies have been invited to invest in Pakistan’s defense industry. Talks are already underway for drone assembly units inside Pakistani territory. Eager to cement its image as a global drone power, Turkey sees South Asia as the next frontier. It has already sold weapons to Bangladesh, Myanmar and other Indian neighbours.

The supply of TB2s and Akinci drones marks a shift. These are the same UAVs that earned global attention during Russia-Ukraine battlefield operations. They have flown in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan. Now, Pakistan will host them.

The two countries have also agreed to increase intelligence sharing. No details have been made public. But sources say the exchange includes geolocation data and thermal surveillance from disputed zones.

The growing alliance between Ankara and Islamabad also touches other regional hotspots, Iran, Gaza and Afghanistan. Meetings held in Islamabad reportedly included discussion of future coordination across these zones.

With the ink barely dry on the deal, both governments are now working to fast-track delivery schedules. Pakistan has already allocated airbases for drone testing. Turkish teams are expected to arrive soon for on-ground integration.

There were no military parades. No press briefings. But inside South Asia’s defense circles, the news is loud. A new axis is taking shape and its eyes are pointed east.