Operation Sindoor Fallout: What Is CENTAIC and Why India Can’t Ignore China-Pak AI War Network

New Delhi: China’s growing defence collaboration with Pakistan has evolved beyond traditional hardware support and joint exercises. This was evident during the three-day military exchange following India’s Operation Sindoor. What stood out was the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) as a strategic enabler. Pakistan's AI-driven military infrastructure, particularly the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (CENTAIC), appears to be at the centre of this transformation.

On July 29, Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi referred to the CENTAIC during his address in Parliament. He questioned whether the government was even aware of the extent of military integration between China and Pakistan.

He alleged that CENTAIC, which was established in 2020 with Chinese assistance, plays a role in linking the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) through AI-powered data exchange systems.

The CENTAIC remains largely out of public view despite being around for nearly five years. However, its role has been amplified by recent claims that Pakistan received real-time battlefield intelligence from China during Operation Sindoor.

Citing Lt General Rahul Singh, Gandhi told Parliament that Pakistan’s ability to identify Indian military vectors with such precision suggests a deeper intelligence-sharing framework, possibly routed through CENTAIC.

Defence analysts confirm that the CENTAIC is central to the PAF’s Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) strategy. This involves fusing terrestrial, airborne and space-based sensor data to create real-time battlefield awareness. The effort also receives backing from Turkey and is driven largely from the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra and the National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad.

The CENTAIC was officially announced by the PAF in August 2020. The stated aim was to harness AI for both military and civilian applications. PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had then expressed hope that the CENTAIC would reshape air force operations.

According to the Toronto-based defence portal Quwa, the CENTAIC explores areas such as big data, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing (NLP). These technologies are becoming important for modern air combat, especially in next-generation fighter programmes such as Pakistan’s “Project Azm”.

Though official documentation does not mention Chinese involvement explicitly, the CENTAIC is seen as a platform that allows Pakistan to enter into bilateral research and development partnerships.

Observers believe that China has remained an influential partner, supporting the AI transition in a strategic attempt to bolster the PAF’s autonomy and capabilities.

Technologies being developed at the CENTAIC could help Pakistan achieve self-reliance in critical software-driven defence systems like missile guidance, sensor fusion and advanced pilot-machine interfaces. These technologies are rarely available off-the-shelf. The CENTAIC’s ability to indigenously develop them could help Pakistan reduce its dependency on external suppliers.

One of the most important areas the CENTAIC is believed to be working on is sensor fusion. By aggregating data from multiple sources such as radars, IR sensors or optical cameras, this capability offers enhanced battlefield visibility.

Similarly, machine learning models could be applied to electronic warfare, flight path optimization and smart missile control systems. A subset of ML, deep learning could lead to drone autonomy and intelligent seeker heads in missiles.

The ability to predict aircraft maintenance needs through predictive analytics is also under study. This would help ensure higher availability of key platforms like the JF-17 fighter. The NLP could allow cockpit systems to communicate directly with pilots in real-time, improving situational responses in complex combat scenarios.

The broader aim appears to align CENTAIC’s work with the PAF’s ambition to field a sixth-generation fighter under “Project Azm”. If successful, the CENTAIC could turn Pakistan into not only a user but also a developer of cutting-edge combat aviation technology.

Experts highlight that CENTAIC’s creation followed a steady pattern of increasing China-Pakistan air force cooperation post-2019. After the Balakot strike, Pakistan enhanced military ties with China. In December 2020, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe visited Islamabad and signed fresh defence agreements. Integration of radar and command systems between both countries’ air forces reportedly increased during this period.

Pakistan’s HQ-9P and HQ-16FE missile acquisitions were part of this integration wave. Key radar systems in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are now said to be integrated with China’s southern air defence grid. By 2020, Pakistan had also set up the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) and the CENTAIC as its dual AI hubs, with an eye on battlefield dominance through cognitive AI and electronic warfare.

The CENTAIC may not be well-known publicly, but it represents a potent shift in how wars in South Asia could be fought in the near future. With AI forming the backbone of decision-making, surveillance and combat systems, India must consider this integration seriously. Awareness of CENTAIC’s mission and its connections with China’s military intelligence ecosystem could prove vital to shaping future defence strategies.