Operation Sindoor Target Bahawalpur Turns Active Again: Lashkar, Jaish Join Hands, Hold Meeting In The City To Carry Out Attacks On India

New Delhi: India faces a fresh security challenge as two of the country’s most prominent Pakistan-based terror groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), have reportedly joined hands. Intelligence reports indicate that the groups recently held a high-level meeting in Bahawalpur, Punjab province, focussing on strategies for coordinated attacks against India.

Bahawalpur has once again come under the spotlight as a hub for terror planning. The city was previously targeted by India during Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.

NDTV has released photographs of the Bahawalpur meeting, showing JeM commanders along with LeT deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri.

Intelligence sources say these images confirm that the two groups are now actively coordinating their operations. Reports further suggest that the meeting may have been conducted under the guidance of Pakistan’s military and its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Terror Launch Pads Rebuilt In Rawalakot

Sources indicate that terror launch pads are being re-established in Rawalakot, located in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. These facilities were also destroyed during India’s military offensive in May this year.

Last month, reports suggested that the JeM was preparing a new suicide squad following the Red Fort car bomb explosion, intending to carry out attacks inside India. The group is reportedly raising funds to support these operations.

Funding, Digital Channels

Terrorist groups in Pakistan are mobilising funds to facilitate infiltration into Kashmir. According to reports, donations are being collected under the pretext of supporting Kashmir, often with the tacit backing of local authorities.

Digital platforms, including a Pakistani app called SadaPay, are reportedly being used to channel these funds. The intelligence sources claim the app was also used to finance the Red Fort attack.

The collaboration between the LeT and the JeM, combined with the rebuilding of terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur and Rawalakot, points to an increasing threat.

Indian authorities are on high alert and closely monitoring the activities of these groups to prevent any potential attacks.