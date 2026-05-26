Opportunity in adversity? Amid US-Iran conflict, China and India rush to Brazil for crude – here’s why

US-Iran Conflict: Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz are reordering world oil trade, and one country far from the Middle East is now emerging as a major source of crude for Asian buyers. As uncertainty around Gulf shipping continues after the US-Israel war on Iran, China and India are buying more crude oil from Brazil in an effort to secure stable supplies.

Already among the world’s top oil exporters, Brazil is witnessing a hike in demand from Asian refiners looking for cargoes that do not pass through one of the world’s most sensitive shipping routes.

China and India turn to Brazil

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Energy market analysts say China and India have stepped up purchases of Brazilian crude as access to Gulf supplies becomes difficult and Russian exports continue to face sanctions-related restrictions.

Sumit Ritolia, who specialises in refinery and oil market modelling at Kpler, said the US-Iran conflict and the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz have increased Brazil’s importance in Asia’s oil market.

He said China and India are buying more Brazilian crude because it offers barrels that are not exposed to Gulf shipping risks.

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According to data from trade intelligence firm Kpler, Asian countries imported around 1.2 million barrels per day of crude from Brazil in 2025. Between January and May this year, that number climbed to nearly 1.8 million barrels per day.

Analysts say Brazil cannot replace the Middle East as Asia’s biggest oil supplier. However, refiners searching for safer routes are looking at Brazilian cargoes while Hormuz faces disruption and the US naval blockade around Iranian ports continues.

Brazil’s oil production is rising

Brazil had been increasing production before tensions in the Gulf escalated.

Kpler data shows Brasília produced around 3.77 million barrels of oil per day in 2025. Between January and May this year, output averaged about 4.06 million barrels daily and reached 4.11 million barrels in May.

Ritolia said the rise in exports is not mainly coming from a sudden wartime production jump. Since March 2026, the country’s production has increased only slightly, by around 50,000 to 100,000 barrels per day.

The bigger change is where the oil is being shipped.

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Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras has redirected more exports toward Asia, where buyers are paying higher prices for crude that avoids Gulf routes.

Reports show more than 60 percent of Petrobras exports are now going to China. At the same time, exports to the United States have reportedly dropped to zero after standing near 60,000 barrels per day in March.

Brazil’s economy gets a lift

Higher crude prices are also helping Brazil’s economy. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in March that stronger oil prices are expected to support the country’s trade balance. Brazil’s Finance Ministry estimates that if Brent crude reaches $100 per barrel, the country could earn revenue equal to nearly 1 percent of GDP above present 2026 budget projections.

China is buying much more oil

China is leading the rise in Brazilian crude purchases. Kpler data shows Chinese imports of Brazilian oil averaged around 1.316 million barrels per day between January and May this year. In 2025, that number stood near 704,000 barrels per day.

Data from the Brazil-China Business Council shows the value of the country’s crude exports to Beijing jumped almost 95 percent to $7.2bn during the first quarter of the year.

India has also increased imports. Its purchases averaged around 238,000 barrels per day between January and May, up from roughly 100,000 barrels per day in 2025. In April, Brazil became India’s fourth-largest crude supplier.

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Ritolia said Asian countries are searching for oil sources outside Hormuz that are both politically safer and physically available. He added that Brazil’s medium-sweet pre-salt crude grades work well for many Asian refineries.

India’s demand is also rising because fuel consumption at home continues to grow. Analysts say Indian refiners have stronger reasons to keep crude flowing as petrol and diesel demand rises across the country.

Brazil expands its reach across Asia

Brasilia is now trying to deepen energy partnerships beyond China and India. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira recently said Brazil is ready to help Japan with energy security through higher crude exports. He also said Petrobras is prepared to expand operations there.

The statement came as Brazil increases diplomatic and economic engagement across Asia, including Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries.

Earlier this year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited South Korea, where both countries agreed to upgrade ties into a “strategic partnership” and signed multiple agreements aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Why Brazilian oil appeals to Asian refineries

Two of Brazil’s best-known export grades, Tupi and Buzios, are classified as medium-sweet crude. These oils contain lower sulphur levels and are easier to refine into products such as diesel and jet fuel.

That gives Brazil an advantage at a time when refiners are trying to maintain fuel production during tighter world supplies.

US President Donald Trump has also promoted Venezuelan oil to international buyers, but analysts say crude from the country is much heavier and contains higher sulphur levels, making it difficult for many Asian refineries to process.

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Even so, experts say Brazilian crude still cannot fully replace Gulf oil.

Ritolia said Brazilian grades can replace some medium-sweet Gulf barrels and help China and India reduce exposure to Hormuz shipping risks, but they are not identical substitutes for all Gulf crude types.

Distance and competition still matter

Transporting oil from Brazil to Asia is far more expensive and time-consuming than shipping crude from the Gulf. Cargoes travelling from Brazil to China can take around 50 days to arrive, increasing freight costs and putting more demand on tanker availability.

Russia may also become a tougher competitor later this year as Arctic shipping routes reopen seasonally. Oil cargoes from Russia’s Arctic terminals can reach China in almost half the time taken by Brazilian shipments.

The United States recently extended a sanctions waiver for Russian oil cargoes that are loaded at sea for another 30 days. Analysts say that could make Russian crude more attractive to Asian buyers again in the coming months.

Even with these challenges, experts say Brazil has become an important backup supplier for Asia during periods of disruption in the Gulf oil trade.