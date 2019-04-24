close

Imran Khan

Opposition leaders slam Imran Khan for his 'shameful' remarks against Bilawal Bhutto

Khan's remarks came a day after he made controversial statements during his visit to Iran where he said "Pakistan's soil was used for attacks in Iran."

Opposition leaders slam Imran Khan for his &#039;shameful&#039; remarks against Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan's opposition leaders Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "shameful" remarks targeting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a rally in South Waziristan, terming it as "absolutely disgusting" for a premier.

On Wednesday Khan told a gathering in South Waziristan that he came to power through struggle and hard work unlike Bilawal "Sahiba" who using the will of her mother (slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto) became the head of political party".

Reacting strongly, Opposition Leader in National Assembly and PML-N president said, "This is beyond words. It's Shameful. Unbecoming. Reprehensible. The selected PM is clearly unfit for the job. Sad day for Pakistan."

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said: "Absolutely disgusting. Odious."

Bilawal tweeted: "What was that about small men in big offices#PMSelect."

"What a lewd & misogynist thing to say. How shameful that our PM trots around like a high school bully amid cheering fans not realising that calling BBZ a woman exposes his character as opposed to demeaning the other. Can he stoop any lower while shaping #Naya Pakistan," lawyer and activist Babar Sattar tweeted.

Former information minister and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan has exposed his "shallow-mindedness" and petty personality everytime he opens his mouth.

"Khan's comment was a testament of his incompetence and his inability to control his indecency, toxic, petty and shallow views," Aurangzeb said.

