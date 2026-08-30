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‘Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik’: PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Tashkent visit

PM Modi was conferred Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in recognition of his contribution to strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties and strategic partnership.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
‘Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik’: PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Tashkent visit
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@narendramodi

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‘Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik’: PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour on Tashkent visit
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