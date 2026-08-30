Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to the Central Asian nation. The award recognises PM Modi’s contribution to strengthening the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and further deepening bilateral relations.
The prestigious honour was conferred on PM Modi in Tashkent as the two leaders held delegation-level talks focused on expanding cooperation between India and Uzbekistan across several key areas.
PM Modi dedicated the honour to the enduring friendship and close ties between India and Uzbekistan, saying it reflected the strong bond shared by the two nations.
The award ceremony was held amid a series of official engagements highlighting the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent. The honour also underscored the significance both countries attach to their longstanding relationship and efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation.
During their talks, PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral ties across key areas, including trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.
The two leaders also discussed ways to advance their shared development visions of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Yangi Uzbekistan’, highlighting their focus on economic growth, modernisation and development.
The conferment of the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” marked a significant milestone during PM Modi’s visit and added further diplomatic significance to the expanding India-Uzbekistan partnership.
The two-day state visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of cooperation as India deepens its engagement with Central Asia.
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