Order Will Be Restored, Los Angeles Will Be Set Free: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump promised that "order will be restored" and "Los Angeles will be set free".

He has directed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "take all action necessary" to "liberate Los Angeles from the migrant invasion" and end the "Migrant riots".

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now, violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations, but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump wrote on his 'Truth Social' account.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he added.

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed confidence in the city's ability to manage ongoing protests without the need for President Donald Trump's National Guard troops, as per CNN.

"I do not believe that is called for because I am confident that LAPD [Los Angeles Police Department] and other law enforcement agencies like the sheriffs can handle things in Los Angeles," Bass said in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to send 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city.

Since Bass made those comments, about 300 troops have arrived in three locations across the city, CNN reported, citing the Mayor's statement to ABC7.

The Democratic mayor was also asked to respond to Trump's claim that he had to intervene because neither she nor Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was capable of stopping the protests on their own.

"I certainly reject the notion that neither the governor or I can do our jobs -- we've been in close collaboration and having said that -- I've also been in close communication and collaboration with representatives in the White House so I reject that notion and feel that we can be in charge and deal with what has happened here," she said.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the federal response, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" and warning that such deployments would erode public trust. "Donald Trump's chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America's economy," Newsom said.