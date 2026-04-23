'Ordered US Navy to shoot and kill any boat': Trump's fresh order amid tensions in Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran conflict: Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been widely affected amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (IST) that he has ordered the US Navy to “shoot and kill any boat” that is laying mines in the waters.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump also informed that US mine "sweepers" are clearing the Strait of Hormuz.

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"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!"

Meanwhile, IANS reported that oil prices firmed up on Thursday with the benchmark Brent crude trading at over $103 a barrel.

US-Iran tensions

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said it is "not possible" for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the US and Israel.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said the "violations include the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and warmongering by Israel on all fronts."

Iran remains open to negotiations, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, but he added, "breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations."

Meanwhile, earlier, US President Trump had extended the ceasefire with Iran and ordered the continuation of a naval blockade, saying Tehran must first present a “unified proposal” before talks can move forward.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump said the decision followed a request from Pakistan’s leadership and internal divisions within Iran’s government. Despite the extension, tensions remain high.

Strait of Hormuz's significance

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes. 20 per cent of the world’s energy exports transit through the waterway.

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has turned the Strait of Hormuz into a major flashpoint.

(with IANS inputs)

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