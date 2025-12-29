Inqilab Moncho has given the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus a 24-day ultimatum to complete the trial in the murder case of party leader Sharif Osman Hadi and bring all those responsible to justice, the organisation announced on Facebook. Hadi was shot a day after the Bangladesh Election Commission announced the date for the next general elections. He was airlifted to Singapore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the night of 18 December.

Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, declared that the trial of the entire killing squad, including the mastermind, the shooter, accomplices, those who aided their escape, and anyone providing shelter, must be concluded within 24 days. “The trial of the entire killing squad… must be completed within the next 24 days,” he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

The ultimatum was also shared in a post on the organisation’s official Facebook page, directed at the Yunus-led interim government.

Protests Continue Across Country

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests and blockades by Inqilab Moncho in various cities, demanding justice for Hadi. On Sunday, supporters held a blockade at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection as part of a broader shutdown across major urban centres.

During a protest on Saturday night, the country’s environment adviser, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali visited the site and spoke with demonstrators regarding the status of the investigation, according to The Daily Star.

Suspects’ Whereabouts Disputed

Tensions escalated after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed that the two main suspects had fled to India via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh, entering Meghalaya. However, this assertion was rejected by the Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

“There is no evidence whatsoever of these individuals crossing the international border from the Haluaghat sector into Meghalaya. No such incident has been detected or reported by the BSF. These claims are baseless and misleading,” said BSF (Meghalaya Frontier) Inspector General OP Upadhayay.

NCP Forms Alliance Ahead Of Elections

Meanwhile, the National Citizen Party (NCP) announced its decision to join a Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance ahead of the general elections, sparking internal dissent. Party convenor Nahid Islam clarified that the partnership is purely electoral, not ideological.

Islam explained that the NCP had originally planned to contest all 300 parliamentary constituencies independently. “In this current political situation, it is not possible for the NCP to contest the elections alone. That is why we decided to form an alliance with eight like-minded parties. This is not an ideological alliance; it is an electoral understanding,” he said.

NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb added that the alliance is based on shared political objectives rather than ideological overlap. “We’re politically aligned on implementing the reform proposals within the democratic alliance. This will allow us to strengthen the role of eight to ten parties in implementing the July uprising’s political agreement,” he said.

Internal Party Rift Emerges

Despite these explanations, the alliance has triggered turmoil within the NCP. Around 30 senior leaders issued a memorandum opposing collaboration with Jamaat-e-Islami, citing its controversial political past, including opposition to Bangladesh’s independence and alleged involvement in atrocities during the 1971 Liberation War. Two top leaders have resigned in protest.

Islam stressed that broader unity was necessary in light of Hadi’s murder. “In this changed context, we believe broader unity is essential to ensure a fair and competitive election. With that urgency, we held discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami and its eight-party alliance,” he said.

Mahfuz Alam, a prominent figure linked to the 2024 violent uprising, publicly distanced himself from the NCP over the decision. In a Facebook post, Alam stated he could no longer remain “part of this NCP,” reflecting the deepening rift within the party.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold general elections in February next year.

(With IANS inputs)