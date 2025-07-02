Other Nations Also Enrich Uranium – So Why Is Only Iran A Global Villain?

New Delhi: Uranium enrichment is not rare. Argentina does it. Brazil too. So does Japan. Even the Netherlands. All of them refine uranium for peaceful reasons, mainly for energy. No drama. No threats. No sanctions.

Then there is Iran. Same process. Same science. But a global firestorm. Warnings from Washington. Airstrikes from Israel. Sanctions. Suspicion. Why?

Let’s break it down.

Same Process, Different Perception

Enrichment means increasing the concentration of Uranium-235. Natural uranium holds just 0.7% of it. Power reactors need around 3-5%. Nuclear bombs need more than 90%.

Countries like Argentina and Japan keep enrichment under 5%. No surprises. No secrets. Always under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) watch.

Iran did not stop at 5%. It went to 60%. That is far above energy needs. Just a step away from weapons-grade material. The United Nations’ nuclear energy watchdog, IAEA, has flagged it repeatedly. It says Iran holds more than 400 kg of 60% enriched uranium that is enough for making 10 nuclear bombs.

'Secrecy' Fuels Suspicion

Iran’s nuclear journey has allegedly not been transparent. In 2009, a hidden facility at Fordow was revealed, not by Tehran but by Western intelligence. Before that, the AMAD project (an Iranian scientific project with the aim of developing nuclear weapons) quietly explored weaponisation until 2003.

And now, IAEA inspectors are routinely denied access. In 2025, for the first time in two decades, the IAEA formally declared Iran in breach of its obligations.

Compare that with Brazil, the Netherlands or Japan. Their programmes stay open and cooperative. No secret bunkers. No hidden centrifuges.

The Regional Firetrap

Iran sits in a volatile neighbourhood – Israel, Saudi Arabia and U.S. bases in the Gulf nations. Tensions always near the surface.

Iranian leaders have issued fiery statements against Israel. Some called for its destruction. That changes how the world views Tehran’s nuclear work.

Israel does not take chances. It launched airstrikes in 2025 on Iranian nuclear sites – Natanz, Fordow and more. The United States supported it. The message was loud and clear – Iran’s nuclear rise will not be tolerated.

None of the other uranium-enriching countries face such hostility from their neighbours. No threats. No attacks. No regional war risk.

Technology Through 'Backdoor'

Iran allegedly did not always develop its nuclear tech legally. It reportedly tapped into the A.Q. Khan network from Pakistan and bought parts from shady vendors in Europe. That purported history still haunts it.

Other nations built their systems through public and internationally accepted channels. No smuggling, no cover-ups.

JCPOA Gamble, Its Collapse

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with six global powers. It agreed to limit enrichment, reduce stockpiles and allow inspections. In return, it got sanctions relief.

Then in 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out. Sanctions returned. Iran responded by allegedly ramping up enrichment again. By 2025, its uranium stockpile was reportedly 22 times higher than JCPOA limits.

The agreement collapsed. The trust shattered.

Symbol of Sovereignty or Defiance?

For Iran, its nuclear programme is a matter of national pride. A stand against what it sees as Western domination. Its leaders say enrichment is a right and a matter of dignity.

But to Washington and Tel Aviv, it looks like defiance, a threat and a potential path to the bomb.

Japan does not speak this language, nor does Brazil. Their enrichment is a utility. Iran’s is a political statement.

Double Standard?

There is one. Israel reportedly holds nuclear weapons. It never signed the NPT. It faces no sanctions.

Iran signed the treaty. It faces the scrutiny, the airstrikes and the economic chokehold.

Still, Iran’s own behavior – secrecy, enrichment levels and regional aggression (as alleged) – keeps fueling the fire.

The World Watches

IAEA continues to raise red flags. Sanctions tighten. Talks stall.

And yet, other nations with enrichment programmes continue uninterrupted. Argentina refines. The Netherlands develops. Japan innovates. But the spotlight never turns their way.

Only Iran stands at the centre of this nuclear storm. Enriching uranium, but also enriching suspicion.