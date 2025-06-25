'Our Nuclear Installations Have Been Badly Damaged,' Says Iran Days After US Strikes
Days after the US bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday said that the country's nuclear facilities had been badly damaged.
"Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure," NDTV reported, quoting Baghaei.
