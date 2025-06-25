Advertisement
'Our Nuclear Installations Have Been Badly Damaged,' Says Iran Days After US Strikes

Days after the US bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday said that the country's nuclear facilities had been badly damaged. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Our Nuclear Installations Have Been Badly Damaged,' Says Iran Days After US Strikes Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. (Photo credit: @TehranTimes79)

Days after the US bombed 3 nuclear sites in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday said that the country's nuclear facilities had been badly damaged. 


"Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure," NDTV reported, quoting Baghaei.

