Over 100,000 Join Tommy Robinson Rally in London; 5,000 Join Counter-Protest

More than 100,000 people gathered in central London on Saturday for a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, while around 5,000 counter-protesters joined a rival demonstration led by anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism (SUTR).

The "Unite the Kingdom" rally saw Robinson supporters march through Whitehall, waving Union and St George’s flags, while counter-protesters carried placards reading “Refugees welcome. Stop the far right.” Both groups were kept apart by heavy police deployment, with barriers and more than 1,000 officers, including 500 borrowed from other UK forces, as per a BBC report.

As per the report, police arrested at least nine people for various offences during the protests. Police official said that they had faced “significant aggression,” including being pelted with projectiles such as bottles, poles and beer cans. Some officers were also assaulted while preventing Robinson supporters from breaching cordons. By mid-afternoon, riot police, mounted units and officers with batons were deployed to maintain order as tensions flared near Trafalgar Square.

Gen Z Protests In Nepal

This development comes on the heels of recent protests in Nepal, where violent demonstrations led by Gen Z erupted in Kathmandu on September 8 and quickly spread to cities like Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj after the government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms. Citing tax and cybersecurity concerns, the ban sparked widespread outrage among the youth, who mobilized against corruption, nepotism, and misuse of power by political leaders.

The protests began after the Nepal government banned 26 popular social media platforms, sparking anger mainly among young people. This ban was the main trigger for the demonstrations. However, frustration had already been growing due to corruption, nepotism, and inequality, highlighted by social media posts about the privileged lifestyles of politicians' children, known as the "Nepo Babies" trend.

Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population has reported that the youth-led protests have claimed 51 lives so far, including 30 people who died from gunshot wounds, while the remaining 21 succumbed to burns, injuries, and related complications.

