Over 1,600 Dead, 3408 Injured In Myanmar Earthquake; India Launches Multi-Agency Relief Mission | Updates

The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 1,644, with 3,408 people injured and 139 still missing, the Information Team of the State Administration Council said on Saturday.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday. A strong aftershock of 6.4 magnitude followed within minutes. The disaster caused heavy damage and casualties in multiple countries.

The epicenter was about 20 km from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city with 1.5 million people. The National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw, and Bago.

Rescue Efforts Continue

Rescue operations are underway, with international aid arriving to help those affected. Public hospitals in Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw have asked for urgent blood donations as they treat the injured. Many people remain trapped under collapsed buildings.

New Delhi on Saturday launched a multi-agency relief mission, 'Operation Brahma,' to assist Myanmar, dispatching 15 tonnes of essential supplies while preparing additional aid via air and sea. Rescue teams have also been mobilized as part of the effort.

Reaffirming India's commitment to humanitarian assistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, emphasizing India’s solidarity with the country.

Power Failures, Widespread Destructions

The earthquake caused power failures and mobile network disruptions in Yangon, the largest city. Several key roads between Mandalay and Yangon were damaged or blocked. Airports in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw were temporarily shut down, canceling all flights.

Photos and videos on social media show severe damage to buildings, temples, and historical sites in Mandalay, including the Mandalay Palace and Mahamuni Pagoda.

The United States Geological Survey said this is the strongest earthquake of the year so far. Tremors were felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and southwest China, Xinhua news agency reported.

10 Dead In Thailand

In Thailand, 10 people were killed, 42 injured, and 78 remain missing in Bangkok, authorities said on Saturday. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared a state of emergency in Bangkok. Northern provinces like Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son also felt strong tremors. Tourist sites in Pai District of Mae Hong Son suffered damage.

(With agency inputs)