Over 3.45 lakh COVID-19 deaths globally; US inches towards 1 lakh deaths

New Delhi: The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus that started from China in late December 2019, has now infected over 54.6 lakh people globally with claiming more than 3.45 lakh lives.

As of 11:50 PM IST on Sunday (May 24, 2020), the COVID-19 has infected approximately 54,64,585 people and over 3,45,535 people succumbed to the virus, according to the Worldometers website.

There were around 66,635 new confirmed cases and 1,928 new deaths globally in the last 24 hours.

On a good note, the number of recoveries across the globe increased to 22,87,414.

The US remained the worst-hit country in the world with 16,76,460 coronavirus infections. The US on Sunday saw 9,632 new cases.

Brazil that overtook Russia on Saturday has now around 3,52,740 COVID-19 positive cases. Brazil witnessed close to 5,350 cases in the last 24 hours.

Russia with 8,599 new cases in a day has now reported around 3,44,480 infections.

Spain being the fourth-worst affected country reported 482 cases in a day and the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has increased to 2,82,850.

The UK on the fifth spot has seen over 2,59,550 confirmed cases. The UK on Sunday registered 2,405 new positive cases.

Italy with 2,29,855 cases, France with 1,82,580 infections and Germany with 1,80,167 are the other countries with the most number of coronavirus confirmed cases.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US on the first spot witnessed 330 new deaths on Sunday. The country's total death count is now inching towards 1 lakh. The present count is at 99,013.

The US is followed by European countries. The UK on the second spot has 36,793 fatalities. There were 118 new deaths in the UK in the last 24 hours.

Italy with 32,785 coronavirus deaths is the third worst-hit country.

Spain with 28,752 casualties and France with 28,367 deaths are the other severely COVID-19 affected countries.