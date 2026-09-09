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Over 1000 flights cancelled as air traffic control glitch disrupts operation at UK airports

A technical failure in Britain’s air traffic control system disrupted flights nationwide on Tuesday, causing over 1000 cancellations and delays at several major UK airports.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 06:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Over 1000 flights cancelled as air traffic control glitch disrupts operation at UK airports
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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