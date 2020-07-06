हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kuwait

Over 8 lakh Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait as country approves Expat quota bill

The Bill, according to which Indians should not exceed 15 percent of the population, is to be transferred to the respective committee so that a comprehensive plan is created.

Over 8 lakh Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait as country approves Expat quota bill

Kuwait City: The legal and legislative committee of Kuwait`s National Assembly has approved the draft expat quota bill which could result in 8 lakh Indians leaving the country.

The National Assembly`s legal and legislative committee has determined that the draft expat quota bill is constitutional, Gulf News reported citing local media report.

The Bill, according to which Indians should not exceed 15 percent of the population, is to be transferred to the respective committee so that a comprehensive plan is created.

The outlet reported that `this could result in 800,000 Indians leaving Kuwait, as the Indian community constitutes the largest expat community in Kuwait, totalling 1.45 million`.

Of the 4.3 million population of Kuwait, expats account for 3 million. The anti-expat rhetoric have spiked since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with lawmakers and governmental officials call for reducing the number of foreigners in Kuwait.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 49,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country.

The report stated that `last month, Kuwait`s prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, proposed decreasing the number of expats from 70 percent to 30 percent of the population`.

Tags:
Kuwaitexpat quota billKuwait's National Assembly
Next
Story

Scientists claim that coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M41S

Badi Bahas: The 'vital day' of Nepal's politics is very close?