Overweight Or Unhealthy? US Could Deny You A Visa – Here’s What You Must Know

Washington, D.C.: The United States has introduced a strict new visa guideline that could bar entry of foreigners who are overweight, have chronic illnesses or struggle with certain medical conditions. The rule affects students, workers and anyone applying for permanent residency.

According to the guidance, individuals with diabetes, obesity, heart disease or other serious health issues may be denied visas or green cards. The new rules are an extension of the century-old “public charge” regulation.

“The US government does not want people entering the country who might fall ill and create a burden on the healthcare system,” KFF Health News reported, citing a notice issued by the US State Department to embassies and consular offices worldwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The guidance instructs visa officers to identify applicants who may require costly medical treatment. It covers heart disease, respiratory illnesses, cancer, metabolic and neurological disorders, mental health conditions and now obesity.

Obesity is highlighted because it can lead to asthma, sleep apnea and high blood pressure, conditions that often involve expensive treatment.

Previously, visas were denied mainly for contagious diseases like tuberculosis, which could pose risks to the public. Now, the scope has widened dramatically.

Focus on Students, Workers, Permanent Residents

The new rule technically applies to all visa applicants, including tourists (B-1/B-2), students (F-1) and workers. However, it primarily targets individuals seeking permanent residency.

Student visa applicants must prove they can cover their own tuition and living expenses, will leave the United States after their degree and will not become a financial burden on the government.

Visa officers have been instructed to ensure applicants can pay for any medical treatment from their own resources without relying on public assistance. Failure to demonstrate this may result in visa denial.

“This is a clear signal. Only the fully fit and financially self-sufficient will secure visas. Everyone else may face rejection,” said experts.

The guidance emphasises a practical warning: plan your US travel only when you are in good health.