Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca resumes trial after clearance from UK health regulator

The AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials have resumed after it was said that "it's safe to do so", announced AstraZeneca on Saturday (September 12, 2020).

"Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so," AstraZeneca said in an official statement.

"The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume," added AstraZeneca.

Over 18,000 individuals globally have reportedly received study vaccines as part of the trial.

Talking about the development, UK's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter, "Good news for everyone the Oxford vaccine trials are back up and running. This pause shows we will always put safety first. We will back our scientists to deliver an effective vaccine as soon as safely possible."

Earlier on September 6, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow the review of safety data by independent committees and international regulators.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the studies, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials. In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully," the University of Oxford had said in an official statement.

Notably, the phase I trial in healthy adult volunteers began in April 2020 and more than 1,000 immunisations were given in the UK.

Meanwhile, there have been 2,85,51,911 COVID-19 infections across the world, as per the data by Johns Hopkins University at 9:55 PM IST on Saturday. The virus has also claimed 9,16,715 lives globally.