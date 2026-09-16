Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Pace yourself' vs 'Stop Frankenstein': Nividi CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and US VP JD Vance clash over AI safety

'Pace yourself' vs 'Stop Frankenstein': Nividi CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and US VP JD Vance clash over AI safety

The debate also covers independent AI evaluators, model alignment, safety testing and the use of computing resources. Mark Zuckerberg has backed independent assessments and Meta’s decision to delay Muse for safety work, while JD Vance has urged AI companies to build defensive tools against cyber threats created by advanced models.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
'Pace yourself' vs 'Stop Frankenstein': Nividi CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and US VP JD Vance clash over AI safety
Image Credit: Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nitish Kumar Reddy's big remark amidst Hardik Pandya's injury absence: 'Always wanted to become greatest all-rounder'
2
3
4
5