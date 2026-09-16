/'Pace yourself' vs 'Stop Frankenstein': Nividi CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and US VP JD Vance clash over AI safety

Washington: AI safety, development and regulation have become major issues for technology companies. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and US Vice President JD Vance have all addressed the question of AI safety, corporate responsibility and the role of government regulation.
Their comments came after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon publicly resigned over fears about increasingly capable AI models. He said building “superintelligent” systems posed a genuine risk to humanity.
Speaking at an event hosted by Salesforce CEO and Chairman Marc Benioff, Huang said AI companies should move at a pace that allows them to test their products properly and gain confidence in their safety.
He further said new laws and regulations are not needed to make companies act responsibly.
He described safety as the first responsibility of companies developing AI systems. He said the technology should be treated as a complex computing system that requires proper testing environments and careful engineering.
“Safety is paramount. In a lot of ways, it's job one. However, safety is an engineering problem. We're developing software after all. We're developing computing systems after all. It's a complicated computing system, but it's ultimately a computing system,” he said.
“So the first thing is to make sure that we create the test environments for testing these complex systems, and those test environments have to be built in a good way, built in a safe way,” said Nvidia chief.
He said companies should test their products before releasing them and take more time if they are not confident about their safety.
“If we're not confident about the safety of the products, like all companies, like you and I, all the companies here, if you build a product or a service and you're not confident in its functionality, capability, or safety, then don't release it,” he said.
“And so that's a very obvious thing to do. You pace yourself until you are confident, you're releasing something that the market would appreciate. The market forces are there. We don't need any new laws. We don't need new regulations. We just need companies to decide that.”
Huang also said that the speed of innovation and safety could be managed together. He urged companies to pause when they feel their products are becoming difficult to control.
“When it's, run as fast as they can, I think innovation, speed and safe products are not, it's a false choice. You could definitely have both at the same time. So run as fast as you can, but if you feel at any given point in time the company's out of control or the product's not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right,” he added.
Speaking at the same event, OpenAI CEO Altman said AI safety should be treated as a responsibility that does not depend on what other companies are doing.
“You have companies saying things like, we will only slow down, or we'll only be responsible if other companies are responsible,” Altman said.
He said the public expects AI companies to act responsibly regardless of commercial competition or the race between countries to develop advanced technology.
“There should be no qualifier on that,” he said.
“The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it's the right thing, and because we feel the magnitude of this,” he said.
Altman said cooperation within the AI industry is useful, particularly when companies need enough time to make their systems safe. He warned that public unease increases when commercial or geopolitical competition is seen as a reason for companies to ignore safety.
“I think it's great for our industry to say we want to come together and we want to be able to coordinate and make sure we have enough time to do this safely,” he said.
“But when there's any implication that because of the commercial pressures and the race, some company, or between countries, some countries might not do the right thing, I think that's when people get very scared,” he added.
Amodei, whose earlier comments helped begin the debate over slowing AI development, used the event to call for better safety practices and greater transparency.
He compared the situation to a car company dealing with a safety incident at a rival manufacturer. He said companies should examine their own safety records instead of assuming that their products are safe because another company has suffered a major incident.
“Now you believe you have the best safety record in the industry. What do you do? How do you approach it? Obviously, it's very tempting to attack your competitor and say these guys are unsafe,” he said.
“But I think the more responsible way to respond to it is to say, first of all, let's look at our own record. We may not have had this big high-profile incident, but I'm sure we're not perfect. Let's look at everything and we can always be better. Let's make our practices better. Let's recommit transparency. Let's invest more in safety,” he said.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also entered the debate, backing the idea that AI companies should decide their own safety measures and work with independent evaluators.
In a post on X, he referred to a blog post he had written the previous month and said AI labs had both the responsibility and the incentive to train their models safely.
“Every lab has the responsibility and incentive to move at the pace required to train its models safely, and the ability to take its own actions to ensure that happens,” he wrote.
Zuckerberg said users would avoid AI agents that do not follow their instructions or act in line with their interests. He also said companies faced legal liability if their models caused harm.
“There is a lot of debate about slowing progress on capabilities until alignment catches up. My view is that trust and alignment are becoming the most important capabilities that will differentiate agents and models. Any lab that doesn't focus on alignment will fall behind,” he said.
“Labs face significant liability if their models cause harm, so they have a strong incentive to prevent this as well,” he said.
He cited Meta's decision to delay the release of Muse for several months while the company worked on safety and security.
“Meta delayed shipping Muse for several months to focus on safety and security. We didn't call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us,” Zuckerberg wrote.
He also backed the use of independent evaluators and advisors to assess AI systems.
“Engaging independent evaluators and advisors is industry best practice. MSL does this today in several areas because it helps produce better work. Other labs can just do this too. In general, it would be helpful for there to be a larger and more diverse ecosystem of evaluators,” he said.
Zuckerberg said Meta has committed most of its computing resources to serving people instead of racing towards recursive self-improvement.
“Committing the significant majority of compute towards serving people rather than racing towards recursive self-improvement is one of the best ways to ensure we develop this technology safely. Meta has made this commitment and other labs can do this as well,” he wrote.
In his blog post, he described access to superintelligence and its purpose as two of the defining questions of the present era.
“Will it be centralised and restricted to a few institutions, or will it be a tool that empowers everyone?” he wrote.
He said Meta's approach was based on individual empowerment, invention and a balance of power.
“The defining questions of our age are who will have access to superintelligence and what will we direct it towards. Will it be centralised and restricted to a few institutions, or will it be a tool that empowers everyone? We propose a philosophy based on individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as the primary purpose of superintelligence and balance of power as the foundation of safety,” he said.
He also questioned the alarming tone of some AI debates and rejected the idea that extreme concentration of power was the only way to manage the risks.
“It is surprising that the discourse from many developing AI is so filled with doom. I do not understand why anyone who believes that AI will eliminate most jobs and much of humanity's relevance would rush to build that future,” he wrote.
“Meta is committed to building with the principles of individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as AI's purpose and a balance of power favouring people as the foundation for addressing safety risks,” he said.
US Vice President JD Vance has taken a tougher view of the role of AI companies and government regulation. Speaking on the All-In Podcast, he criticised technology companies that build advanced AI systems and then call for international rules to manage the risks.
“Why is it that the people who are at the frontier of the AI economy are throwing up their hands and saying, ‘Well, we have built Frankenstein,’ and the solution to Frankenstein apparently is to create a one-world governance structure for artificial intelligence?” he said.
“What I would say to those people: if you are building Frankenstein, stop. If the cat is out of the bag, then build the defensive mechanism against Frankenstein,” he said.
Vance said he believes Amodei's fears were genuine. He said people he knew had described the Anthropic CEO as someone who deeply cared about AI safety.
“Everybody that I know tells me that he is very earnest, that this is a deeply held belief. It is not cynical. It's not about regulatory capture; he genuinely cares about this,” Vance said.
He also referred to the demand from companies for defensive tools to protect themselves against AI-powered cyberattacks. He said companies needed access to security tools to defend against the risks created by advanced models.
“At the same time that you have this sort of cyber hacking tool that's come out of Anthropic's newest models, you have companies that are desperate for the defensive mechanisms to defend against that cyber hacking tool, and they're being denied access to it,” he said.
Vance said companies should accept responsibility for the systems they build and provide tools that help others defend against potential threats.
“So if you're going to create Frankenstein, don't come to the government and say, ‘We need regulation.’ Look inward and accept that if you're building Frankenstein, number one, you should stop, and number two, when the companies come to you and say, ‘We need the tools to fight back against Frankenstein,’ give them those tools,” he added.
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