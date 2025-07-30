Pacific Tsunami Threat: Over 40 Countries On Alert After Magnitude 8.7 Kamchatka Earthquake | Check Full List Here
A powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, has put over 40 Pacific countries and islands under tsunami threat.
A strong magnitude 8.7 earthquake that hit off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula during the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, has set off a pan-Pacific tsunami risk, with waves already hitting the northern island of Japan and parts of Russia's Kuril Islands.
