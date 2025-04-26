Pahalgam Terror Attack: What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES)? — India Suspends It for Pakistani Nationals

SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (Saves): India announced the cancellation of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed by terrorists.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), individuals holding Pakistani nationality are not eligible to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Notably, all previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals have been cancelled. Those currently residing in India on an SVES visa must leave the country within 48 hours.

What Is SAARC Countries

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established with the signing of the SAARC Charter in Dhaka on December 8, 1985. At present, SAARC comprises eight Member states: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme?

The scheme was launched in 1992. The Fourth Summit, which took place in Islamabad on 29-31 December 1988, decided that certain categories of dignitaries from SAARC countries should be entitled to a Special Travel document that would exempt them from visas within the region.

Currently, the scheme covers 24 categories, including dignitaries, judges of higher courts, parliamentarians, senior officials, businesspersons, journalists, sportspersons, and others. The validity of the Visa Sticker is for one year. The member countries can review the scheme’s implementation from time to time.

The scheme is managed by the immigration authorities of each member state, with regular reviews to ensure its effectiveness and address emerging challenges.

SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme: Business Visas

According to a document shared by the Centre in 2015, citizens of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries are eligible for a Business Visa to India for up to five years, or for a shorter period based on specific needs. However, this provision does not apply to nationals of Nepal, Bhutan, and Pakistan.