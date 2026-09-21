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‘Painful attacks without consideration’: As Trump weighs next move, Iran threatens US bases across West Asia

It has set seven conditions for resuming talks with the United States, including ending the naval blockade and releasing frozen funds, while refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump is weighing military action, more sanctions or a deal with Tehran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
‘Painful attacks without consideration’: As Trump weighs next move, Iran threatens US bases across West Asia
Image Credit: People walk past an anti-US billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Painful attacks without consideration’: As Trump weighs next move, Iran threatens US bases across West Asia
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