'Pak Generals Want Conflict To Remain Relevant': Ravi Shankar In Germany

BJP MP and leader of the all-party delegation Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's military establishment for supporting terrorism, saying that its Generals want conflicts to remain relevant and use terrorists as a tool to destabilise India.

Addressing a community event with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Prasad pointed out that while both India and Pakistan were born on the same day, the former has made remarkable progress in IT and space, in contrast to Islamabad.

"India and Pakistan were born the same day. Where are we in India, and where are they (Pakistan)? India has become a major global IT power in the world. India has become an emerging space power in the world. The startup movements here are now globally recognised. India has also become the second biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world. We have brought digital transformation with equity and justice," ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Prasad claimed that Pakistan only knows how to prepare world-class terrorists under its military leadership. He said that wherever there is a terrorist, he is either a Pakistani or trained in Pakistan.

"What Pakistan is doing is creating terror machines. How to create world-class terrorists under their (military) Generals. They attacked us four times and lost every time. We never attacked; they were the ones who always started the war. It is because they are under the control of Generals and not political leaders. Generals want conflict to keep themselves relevant, and terrorists are the instruments through which they execute. Wherever there is a terrorist, either he is a Pakistani or trained in Pakistan," he added.

Prasad also spoke about the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor on May 7, noting that Operation Sindoor remains paused but ready to resume based on Pakistan's actions.

"Pahalgam attack happened on April 22. We attacked on May 7 and hit the terrorist camps. If Pakistan has to talk, it must directly speak to us. Our message was stern and straight: If you stop, we stop. If you fire, we will give a stronger reply. Operation Sindoor is on pause, subject to the good behaviour of Pakistan. It has not ended," he stated.

An all-party delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, is currently visiting Germany as part of the Indian government's initiative to engage with key partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism.

This initiative follows the tragic April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent civilians lost their lives to gunfire from terrorists.

The Delegation includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh and Gulam Ali Khatana, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism.

(With ANI inputs)