Pak PM says US-Iran peace deal likely to be finalised within 24 hours

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday said on Saturday that the United States and Iran have agreed to a framework for a peace deal to end the months-long war in the Middle East, with a final text of the deal reached, according to Reuters.

According to Sharif, Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing of the agreement, expected within the next 24 hours followed by technical-level talks next week.

In a post on X, Sharif said, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."

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Sharif also thanked both Washington and Tehran for their continued commitment to the negotiations and expressed confidence that the agreement could pave the way for lasting stability in the region.

He further said, "We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."

The remarks came a day after Sharif claimed that negotiators had reached an agreement on the final draft of the proposed peace accord.

"We can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now," he said on Friday.

Pakistan has emerged as a significant intermediary in recent months, actively facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran amid intensified efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict.

Sharif’s remarks came shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that an agreement between Tehran and Washington had “never been closer,” raising hopes that the negotiations may be entering their final phase.

Also Read | US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM confirms 'final, agreed-upon text' after Araghchi’s ‘closer’ remark

When will the deal be signed?

Three regional officials have told the Associated Press that the proposed agreement is expected to include the gradual lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

According to the officials, a signing ceremony could be held within the coming days, once final approval is received from authorities in Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump had earlier indicated that the agreement could be signed as soon as this weekend.

On Thursday, Trump stated that significant progress had been made in the negotiations, just hours after he had warned of intensified attacks and threatened to seize control of Iran’s oil industry.

Also Read | Iran-US peace deal expected to take place in Geneva, could reopen Strait of Hormuz and extend ceasefire: Report