Pakistan: 15 Dead In Faisalabad Factory Blast Caused By Boiler Gas Leak

At least 15 people were killed and several others were injured after a powerful gas explosion caused a factory and nearby buildings to collapse in Faisalabad’s Malikpur area on Friday, according to a statement from the commissioner’s office, reported by Dawn.

According to rescue 1122, a boiler blast triggered the incident. However, the rescue team later revised its findings and confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. The commissioner’s office also supported this assessment and clarified that no boiler was installed at the factory.

Fire Spread to Other Factories and Homes

According to the commissioner’s statement, four industrial units were operating in the Malikpur locality. The gas leak sparked a fire in one of the factories, which quickly spread to the other units. They said “a fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well,” quoted by ANI.

The impact of the explosion was so high that it also damaged nearby residential buildings. Seven nearby houses were affected, and several roofs collapsed due to the force of the blast.

Death Toll Rises

Officials said that 15 bodies were recovered from the rubble, raising the toll from the earlier figure of 10 shared by Rescue 1122. Ten injured victims were taken to Allied Hospital for treatment, while three others received first aid and were discharged.

The commissioner announced the formation of a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the cause and circumstances of the incident. He added that the rescue operation had been completed and clearance work was underway. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

Rescue Effort Launched

According to reports, Rescue 1122 said it carried out the operation at what it described as a glue factory, working under the supervision of the district emergency officer. More than 20 ambulances and fire tenders participated in the rescue. The operation began shortly after the control room received a call at 5:28 am.

Maryam Nawaz Expresses Grief

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives and asked the commissioner for a detailed report.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar directed police to fully assist rescue teams and maintain clear routes for emergency vehicles. He also ordered continued searches for people feared trapped in the rubble.

NTUF Slams Government

The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) expressed deep concern over the deaths, calling the incident another example of poor workplace safety. NTUF Secretary General Nasir Mansoor accused authorities of “criminal negligence” and said factories had become “death traps” for labourers.

The federation demanded PKR 3 million compensation for each victim’s family and free medical care for all the injured.