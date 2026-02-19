Karachi blast: 16 dead, including women and children, in Soldier Bazaar explosion | Video
At least 16 people, including children and women, were killed and several others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area early Thursday.
A gas explosion ripped through an apartment building in Pakistan’s largest port city of Karachi, killing at least 16 people. Officials say several others were injured after part of the structure collapsed. Rescue efforts are underway#Pakistan #gasexplosion #rescueoperations… pic.twitter.com/eur6M7uTjJ — WION (@WIONews) February 19, 2026
