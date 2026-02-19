Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018697https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-16-including-women-and-children-killed-in-karachi-cylinder-blast-3018697.html
NewsWorldKarachi blast: 16 dead, including women and children, in Soldier Bazaar explosion | Video
KARACHI BLAST

Karachi blast: 16 dead, including women and children, in Soldier Bazaar explosion | Video

At least 16 people, including children and women, were killed and several others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area early Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karachi blast: 16 dead, including women and children, in Soldier Bazaar explosion | VideoAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

At least 16 people, including children and women, were killed and several others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area early Thursday.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10