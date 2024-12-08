Advertisement
Pakistan: 22 Terrorists, 6 Security Members Killed In Military Operations Across Districts

Twenty-two terrorists and six security members were killed in separate military operations in Pakistan, the military said. 

|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 07:14 AM IST|Source: IANS
Pakistan: 22 Terrorists, 6 Security Members Killed In Military Operations Across Districts Representational Image. (IANS)

Islamabad: Twenty-two terrorists and six security members were killed in separate military operations in Pakistan, the military said. 

Security forces conducted the operations in various districts of the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement on Saturday.

During an intelligence-based operation in Tank district, nine terrorists were killed and six others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

In another operation, 10 terrorists were killed after security forces engaged terrorists' location in North Waziristan district of the province. Separately, security forces successfully thwarted terrorists' attempt to attack a security check post in Hangu district and killed three terrorists. The statement said that six soldiers were killed during the operation in Hangu district.

