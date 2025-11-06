The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan has confirmed its intention to introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment in Parliament-a move that has ignited a fierce political debate and fueled concerns over the increasing influence of the military establishment, particularly the standing of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the plan in the Senate, assuring the opposition that the amendment would be tabled soon and processed in accordance with constitutional principles, though he did not provide a definitive timeline for voting.

Key Proposed Amendments Sparking Controversy

According to Pakistani media reports and statements from coalition partners like PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the proposed 27th Amendment includes wide-ranging changes which can considerably alter the balance of power across the judiciary, the federal system, and the military.

The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan targets several critical areas of governance. One of the most controversial changes involves an alteration to Article 243, which governs the command structure and appointment process for the heads of the armed forces.

Critics fear this specific move is designed to solidify the military's constitutional influence and potentially secure an extended tenure for Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Furthermore, the amendment seeks to significantly curtail Provincial Autonomy. This is to be achieved by reducing the share of provincial resources distributed under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and transferring control over key ministries, such as education and population welfare, back from the provincial governments to the federal level.

Lastly, the proposed changes impact the Judiciary, including plans for setting up constitutional courts separate from the Supreme Court, streamlining the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner, restoring executive magistrates, and modifying the rules governing the transfer of judges, which critics argue could ultimately undermine the judiciary's independence.

Critics Fear Erosion Of Civilian Supremacy

The move has drawn heavy fire from opposition parties and analysts, with most hinting that changes to Article 243 and the NFC are an effort to concentrate power under constitutional cover and undo past democratic reforms.

Undoing 18th Amendment: PPP Senator Raza Rabbani warned the proposal would dent provincial autonomy and "undo the good work of the 18th amendment," which significantly devolved powers to the provinces in 2010.

Civil-Military Balance: Former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar declared the amendment's core aim is tweaking military control, adding, "This move would completely alter the country's infrastructure.6 What happened to the idea of civilian supremacy?"

The opposition PTI party promised to reject the amendment in Parliament.

Political Calculus for Passage

To manage to get the amendment through, the government needs a two-thirds majority in both the NA and the Senate.

National Assembly: The government has the required two-thirds majority in the 336-member NA, with the support of 233 members.

Senate Challenge: The government has 61 seats in the 96-member Senate, meaning it needs support from at least three opposition members to get a two-thirds majority. The government is expected to lobby allies like the JUI-F for support.

Rise of Field Marshal Asim Munir

The proposed change to Article 243 comes amid the ever-heightening profile of Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, who was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal earlier this year.10 His rise is seen by many as a bid to ensure the military's strategic hegemony over Pakistan's political landscape, with constitutional changes emerging at the core of the country's civil-military relations.

