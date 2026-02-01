Pakistan: 92 militants killed, 15 security personnel dead in series of attacks across Balochistan

Pakistan's security forces on Saturday claimed that they have killed 92 militants during operations launched in response to a series of coordinated attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan. Meanwhile, 15 security personnel were killed in the subsequent clashes, as per the Pak's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Express Tribune reported.

The ISPR claimed that the Baloch militants conducted several attacks in areas comprising Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni, targeting civilians and security installations.

Military also alleged that attacks were intended at disturbing the normal public life and development activities in the province, adding that 18 civilians, including women, children and elderly persons, have been killed in attacks in Gwadar and Kharan districts.

According to The Express Tribune, security forces and law enforcement agencies acted quickly and carried out large-scale clearance operations, in which 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, were killed.

The military also informed that operations are still underway in the affected regions and that those behind the attacks will be tracked down and brought to justice.

Earlier on Friday, the ISPR also said that 41 militants were killed in a different operations in Panjgur and Harnai, totaling the killed militant number since past two days in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said attack at multiple location were thwarted credited to timely action by Pakistani police and the Frontier Corps (FC).

In its statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the second phase of Operation Herof. According to the group, its fighters launched coordinated attacks on 48 locations spread across 14 cities in Balochistan. BLA asserted that its forces have maintained firm control over these areas for the past ten hours.

The group claimed "BLA fighters successfully took control of multiple enemy posts, including the central military headquarters, and continue to hold strong positions at these locations."



The BLA highlighted that during the operation, over 30 government properties were taken under control and destroyed, comprising banks, government offices and prisons.