Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975143https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-a-kilo-of-tomato-now-cost-700-rupees-even-more-than-chicken-how-border-clash-hits-kitchens-2975143.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN TOMATO PRICE HIKE

Pakistan: A Kilo Of Tomato Now Cost 700 Rupees, Even More Than Chicken; How Border Clash Hits Kitchens

A sudden spike in tomato prices has forced families to cut down on use. Many now turn to tomato paste and curd for daily cooking.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 01:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan: A Kilo Of Tomato Now Cost 700 Rupees, Even More Than Chicken; How Border Clash Hits KitchensRepresentative image (Reuters)

Islamabad: Tomatoes have become a luxury in Pakistan. In Lahore, Karachi and other major cities, the price of a single kilo has shot up to an unbelievable PKR 700. Just weeks ago, the same cost only 100 rupees. The jump has stunned families and small eateries across the country. In many homes, tomatoes have vanished from the kitchen.

Local supply chains are broken. Flood-hit crops and the halt of trade with Afghanistan have deepened the shortage. For years, Pakistan relied on Afghan imports to fill market gaps. That flow has now stopped. Border tensions have left trucks stranded and markets empty.

Samaa TV reported that the country is witnessing one of its sharpest vegetable price surges in decades. In many markets, tomatoes now sell for more than chicken. Traders say the crisis is spreading fast, and prices are different in every city.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Punjab has been hit the hardest. In Jhelum, a kilo of tomatoes costs 700 rupees. In Gujranwala, the same sells for 575. Faisalabad markets have seen prices rising from 160 to 500 per kilo in a matter of days. In Multan, tomatoes now cost 450 rupees, though the official rate remains 170. Lahore’s wholesale price stands near 400 rupees (more than double the government list).

The impact of the Afghan border closure is visible across Quetta and Peshawar. Traders there say Afghan trucks have stopped crossing since the recent tensions began. One trader told Samaa TV that some supplies are arriving from Iran, but the disruption has already wrecked stability. Prices keep rising each day.

In many towns, families are switching to tomato paste, yogurt or dry spices to keep cooking affordable. Restaurant owners say they have cut down portions and changed recipes.

Local traders now warn that the crisis could worsen if the government does not act soon. Markets still wait for new consignments, but transport bottlenecks and regional instability have made recovery slow. The price of a humble tomato, once the most common item in every meal, has turned into a symbol of Pakistan’s deepening economic strain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Russia S-400 deal
India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid RS Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K
Omar Abdullah
NC Confident Of Party-Led Alliance Victory In RS Polls, Aims To Block BJP
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Crorepati Cabinet – Power, Wealth, Muscle
Gang Rape
Bengaluru Horror: 5 Men Gang Raped West Bengal Woman In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested
Indian Navy
Navy Shows Power In Foreign Waters; INS Trikand Battles Blaze In Daring Ops
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Set To Become Launchpad For Jihad Across South Asia: Report
Ghaziabad fire
Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building; No Casualties Reported
Mizoram
Dampa Bypolls: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mizoram People To Vote For BJP Candidate
Budgam bypolls
Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies & Family