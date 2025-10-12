Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Escalates: Dozens Dead, Diplomatic Strains | 5 Developments

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan intensified over the weekend following a deadly exchange of fire along their shared border. The clash began late Saturday when Afghan forces, governed by the Taliban, launched attacks on Pakistani positions in what they described as retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul days earlier.

The violence resulted in sharply conflicting casualty reports, with both sides claiming to have inflicted more damage than they suffered. Border crossings were also sealed on Sunday amid rising hostilities.

Here are five key developments:

1. Reason Behind Afghan Strikes:

Afghan officials launched strikes late on Saturday, accusing Pakistan of conducting air raids on Kabul and a market in the country’s east on Thursday night. Although Pakistan has not confirmed any role in those bombings, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid declared, "The Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan will defend their land and remain resolute and committed in this defence."

2. Conflicting Death Toll Figures:

Casualty numbers varied widely between the two countries. Afghan authorities claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 injured. In contrast, Pakistan reported the deaths of 23 of its troops but asserted that over 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters had been killed in return fire. Independent verification of these figures remains unavailable.

3. Strained Bilateral Relations:

Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since the Taliban seized power in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Taliban regime of harbouring militants, particularly members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have been linked to several attacks within Pakistan. Kabul has consistently denied these allegations. The two nations are divided by the 2,611-kilometre Durand Line, a border Afghanistan has never formally recognised.

4. Pakistan’s Response:

Reacting to the escalation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned what he termed Afghan “provocations,” promising a decisive answer. "There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," he stated, accusing Taliban leaders of allowing their territory to be used by “terrorist elements”.

5. Afghanistan’s Warning and Mediation Efforts:

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi issued a warning on Sunday, stating that Afghanistan has "other options" if Pakistan is unwilling to engage in dialogue. He hinted that some elements in Islamabad, seemingly referring to the military, were attempting to disrupt relations. In response, Pakistan’s foreign minister urged the Taliban to act against militant groups threatening peace between the nations. According to reports, the cross-border strikes ceased following mediation efforts led by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies)