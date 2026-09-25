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When outposts fall: Heavy cross-border clashes erupt as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions boil over

Tensions spike between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban following intense border clashes in Gulistan and Spin Boldak, airstrikes, and accusations over the Mecca Pact.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
When outposts fall: Heavy cross-border clashes erupt as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions boil over
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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When outposts fall: Heavy cross-border clashes erupt as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions boil over
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