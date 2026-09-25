/When outposts fall: Heavy cross-border clashes erupt as Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions boil over

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have escalated dramatically following fierce overnight skirmishes along the Durand Line. Heavy cross-border gunfire broke out in Balochistan's Gulistan sector and Kandahar's Spin Boldak region, with both sides reporting casualties and strategic post-realignments.
According to state media reports, Pakistani security forces intercepted an alleged incursion attempt by Taliban fighters in the Gulistan sector, triggering hours of continuous firing.
Post abandonments: Conversely, Afghan reports indicate that Pakistani forces abandoned several border outposts across Spin Boldak, Shorabak, and Registan districts following localised artillery duels.
Casualty claims: Local sources reported that multiple combatants on both sides were killed during the intense exchanges, alongside the destruction of a border post.
Airstrike claims: The flare-up follows retaliatory Pakistani airstrikes across multiple locations in Afghanistan, which Kabul claims resulted in civilian casualties.
Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid strongly condemned the cross-border strikes, confirming that four civilians were killed in the attacks.
The response: Mujahid warned that Kabul would respond with a firm stance, cautioning that Islamabad would face severe consequences for military actions on Afghan soil.
Mecca pact allegations: The Taliban spokesperson further alleged that Pakistan is manufacturing border conflicts as a pretext to deflect from its commitments under the newly formed Mecca Defense Agreement.
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