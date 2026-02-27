NewsWorldPakistan launches Operation 'Ghazab lil-Haq': Air strikes hit Kabul and Kandahar as border war erupts
Pakistan launches Operation 'Ghazab lil-Haq': Air strikes hit Kabul and Kandahar as border war erupts
Pakistan declared "open war" on the Afghan Taliban with air strikes in Kabul and Kandahar on Feb 27, 2026. Get the latest on Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, Torkham border closures, and rising casualties on both sides.
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan reached a dangerous new peak in the early hours of Friday, February 27, 2026. Pakistani forces launched direct strikes on the Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar. This escalation follows a week of deadly cross-border skirmishes that have effectively shattered a fragile ceasefire agreed upon last October.
