Pakistan–Afghanistan conflict escalates after airstrikes, drone attacks; Afghan child’s story highlights human cost

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have intensified sharply following a series of airstrikes, drone attacks, and cross-border military actions.

The escalation began after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on February 22 in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Among those affected was an eight-year-old boy, Noor Alam, whose house was hit in the strike.

According to accounts presented, 18 members of his family, including his parents and eight children, were killed. Noor Alam survived by hiding under a bed. Days later, images emerged showing him in the care of an Afghan security official, symbolising both the human toll of the conflict and the rapidly worsening hostilities between the two neighbouring countries.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the unfolding conflict, examining the military escalation, retaliatory actions, and broader regional implications. The analysis highlighted how retaliatory actions by Afghan Taliban forces followed Pakistan’s strikes, marking a dangerous phase of open confrontation.

According to the analysis, Afghanistan responded with a series of drone strikes targeting Pakistani military installations. Explosions were reported in Islamabad’s Faizabad area, located approximately five kilometres from key government offices, as well as in military areas of Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Jamrud. Afghan forces reportedly began drone operations at around 11 a.m., targeting what they described as strategic military locations. These attacks were presented as retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan cities, including Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, carried out the previous night.

Pakistan had earlier confirmed conducting air operations against targets in Afghanistan and released videos to demonstrate its military response. However, Afghan officials claimed the strikes caused limited damage. Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that while airstrikes had taken place in some areas, there were no confirmed casualties reported.

The conflict further intensified along the Durand Line, the disputed border between the two countries. Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani military posts, with claims of casualties among Pakistani soldiers and the capture of several border positions. Pakistan’s military acknowledged that multiple positions were attacked, but has not confirmed the extent of losses claimed by Afghan sources.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the situation as an open confrontation, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces were responding decisively. Pakistan also launched a military campaign named “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq,” which officials described as a retaliatory action following Afghan attacks. Afghan forces, meanwhile, indicated their operations would continue, and military movements toward border areas have further increased tensions.

The escalation is notable given the significant imbalance in conventional military strength. Pakistan maintains a much larger standing army, advanced fighter aircraft such as F-16 and JF-17 jets, and nuclear weapons capability. Afghanistan, by contrast, relies largely on Taliban fighters, limited air assets, and equipment left behind after the US withdrawal. Despite this disparity, Afghan forces have relied on drone strikes, border assaults, and guerrilla tactics to challenge Pakistani military positions.

Beyond the battlefield, developments in Bangladesh have also drawn attention amid shifting regional dynamics. Bangladesh’s military has undergone major internal restructuring following political changes in August 2024. Several senior officers considered close to foreign powers, including Pakistan, have been reassigned to different roles as part of efforts to rebalance military leadership and reduce external influence.

The current escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan represents one of the most serious confrontations between the two countries in recent years. With both sides exchanging strikes and reinforcing positions along the border, the situation remains volatile, raising concerns about wider regional instability and the risk of prolonged conflict.

