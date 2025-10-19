Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Qatar Says Islamabad And Kabul Agree To 'Immediate Ceasefire' | What We Know So Far?

Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire: After days of heightened tensions and border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a ceasefire deal has been struck. Qatar on Saturday (local time) announced that both countries have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability".

According to the news agency ANI, the announcement came in a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (local time). This ceasefire marked a significant breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkey in Doha.

According to the statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, in addition to the cessation of hostilities, Pakistan and Afghanistan have also committed to holding follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

"A round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Doha, mediated by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the statement read.

"The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries," it further continued.

Qatar On Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire Deal

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed optimism that this breakthrough would help de-escalate tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this important step will contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two brotherly countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region," the statement concluded.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes

This came after Pakistan earlier violated the previous ceasefire on Friday, which led to the killing of 17, including three Afghan cricketers.

ANI reported, citing Tolo News, that the Pakistani airstrikes had hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, which caused civilian casualties.