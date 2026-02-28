Pakistan-Afghanistan War: EU calls for de-escalation amid surging tensions

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiked dramatically, with cross-border strikes intensifying the crisis. Earlier today, a Pakistani fighter jet reportedly crashed near Jalalabad airport following explosions. Afghan forces claimed they captured the pilot, but Pakistan dismissed the report as "totally untrue."

Pakistan ramped up its response through Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, launching airstrikes on Taliban sites in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika, Khost, and Laghman. Officials reported 274-331 Taliban fighters killed, 104 posts destroyed, and 163 vehicles hit. These marked the first direct strikes on Afghanistan's capital, based on accusations that it shelters anti-Pakistan militants.

Afghanistan hit back with Operation Rad al-Zulm, using drone strikes on Pakistani camps in Miranshah and Spinwam, alongside attacks on border posts. Reports indicate Pakistan lost 12 soldiers, while Afghanistan claimed 55 Pakistani troops and 13 Taliban fighters were dead, plus civilian casualties in Kabul, where smoke rose from strike sites. Conflicting accounts persist, with no independent verification available.

Diplomatic signals are mixed. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated Kabul is open to talks, but a spokesperson for Pakistan's Prime Minister confirmed no negotiations are underway.

Internationally, the U.S Under Secretary Allison Hooker affirmed Pakistan's right to ‘self-defence’ against Taliban-hosted terrorists. President Trump praised Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir.

In contrast, EU chief Kaja Kallas urged de-escalation and Taliban action against terror groups, while the UN, UK, China, and Iran called for an immediate ceasefire and mediation.

