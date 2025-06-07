Eid al-Adha Crackdown: Why Ahmadis In Pakistan To Be Fined Rs 1.5 lakh If They Make Animal Sacrifice, Offer Namaz?

Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has asked Punjab Police to prohibit the Ahmadiyya community from carrying out Eid al-Adha rituals, such as namaz and animal sacrifice, calling them specifically for Muslims. Offenders will be imposed fines of PKR 5 lakh (₹1.5 lakh) or legal proceedings, heightening tensions leading up to Eid al-Adha (June 6-10).

LHCBA's Directive And Legal Context

The LHCBA's letter to the Punjab Police Chief categorises Ahmadis as a non-Muslim minority under Pakistan's Constitution, invoking the Penal Code and Supreme Court decisions that exclude them from employing Islamic symbols or practices. The association accuses Ahmadis of hosting Eid functions in the pattern of Islamic practices, contravening legal prohibitions. Ahmadis have been compelled into signing affidavits swearing they would not conduct Bakrid rituals in Punjab, in continuation of a 2023 ruling barring them from calling themselves Muslims.

Rising Violence And Threats

At least three Ahmadis have been killed since April, and numerous others are harassed, says DAWN. In cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot, authorities have issued directives, including detention, to stop Ahmadis from celebrating Eid 2025. Amnesty International has criticised these actions, and Deputy Regional Director Isabelle Lassee has condemned Pakistan for its inability to safeguard Ahmadis' religious freedom, labeling the restrictions discriminatory.

Ahmadi Identity Debate

Ahmadis consider themselves to be Muslims, following mainstream Islamic principles but regarding Mirza Ghulam Ahmad as a Messiah and prophet, something rejected by traditional Muslims who see Muhammad as the last prophet. Ahmadis are also prohibited from making Hajj or Umrah and traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Human Rights Concerns

Amnesty International has demanded a stop to the "harassment and violence" faced by Ahmadis, calling upon Pakistani authorities to protect their right to religious freedom. The organization's survey of police orders in five districts documents a concerted attempt to suppress Ahmadi practice, sparking international concern about religious persecution in Pakistan.