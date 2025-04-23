Pakistan Air Force On High Alert Amid Surgical Strike Speculation After Pahalgam Terror Attack; Bordering Villages Vacated

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The Pahalgam terror attack has resulted in the loss of 27 lives while several others are injured. The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Squad, Anti-terror force and Indian Army are carrying out a massive combing operation in the 20-25km radius to nab the terrorists who fled the spot after the brutal massacre. The initial evidence suggests Pakistan's role behind the attack with two of the four terrorists identified hailing from the neighbouring country.

As soon as the Pahalgam terror attack news reached Pakistan, the Islamic country put its Air Force on high alert fearing a counter-action from India. In the past, the Narendra Modi government had carried out two big surgical strikes against Pakistan in the past - against terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2016 and Balakot in 2019. With the Pahalgam terror attack being one of the deadliest, Pakistan scrambled its jets to keep it ready while also vacating bordering villages.

Pakistan has also put its army as well as the ISI on alert. According to reports, abnormal movement has been spotted by the Pakistan Air Force, indicating that they are fearing airstrikes or punitive action by India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday said it condoles the death of tourists in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 27 people. “We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said responding to media queries about the attack.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 27 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

On Tuesday, The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials said it was possible the terror group members had crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.