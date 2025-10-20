Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Ceasefire After Days Of Deadly Clashes – Can Peace Last?

Pakistan-Taliban Ceasefire: Islamabad and Kabul agreed to an immediate ceasefire following a week of deadly violence along their shared 2,600km border, a period described as the lowest point in relations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. The agreement came after peace talks in Doha, facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye, with both sides committing to halt hostilities and pursue lasting peace and stability.

The conflict, which erupted on October 11, left dozens dead and hundreds wounded. The violence began after Pakistan carried out strikes in Kabul and Paktika province, claiming the targets were armed groups linked to attacks within its territory.

Announced by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the truce included an immediate cessation of fighting and the creation of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace. Follow-up meetings were planned to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and to verify its implementation, aimed at achieving security and stability for both nations.

Pakistan confirmed the deal through social media, highlighting that “cross-border terrorism from Afghan soil” would cease immediately and that both countries would respect each other’s sovereignty. A follow-up delegation meeting was scheduled in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss matters in detail.

The truce was described as a “first step in the right direction”, with expectations for a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism to prevent further loss of life. Both Pakistan and the Taliban reiterated their commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue, refraining from hostile actions and avoiding support for groups carrying out attacks across borders. They expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkiye for facilitating the talks that led to the ceasefire.

Pakistan has blamed the Taliban for attacks by armed groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which have intensified in recent years. Violence has surged in border provinces, with over 2,400 deaths recorded in the first three quarters of 2025. Pakistan has sought assurances that these groups will not operate freely in Afghanistan or launch attacks into its territory.

The Taliban stressed that the Afghan soil would not be used against any other country, describing this as a consistent stance of the Islamic Emirate. They affirmed that the government does not support any attacks against other nations.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul had previously soured after Pakistan’s support for the Taliban before 2001 and during the U.S.-led occupation, combined with the Taliban’s alleged inability or refusal to rein in the TTP. The TTP has allegedly conducted hundreds of attacks over the past year, making it one of Pakistan’s largest security threats. Violence surged after the TTP withdrew from a 2022 ceasefire, citing renewed military operations by Islamabad.

Banned in Pakistan and designated a terrorist organisation by the United States, the TTP has historically targeted civilians and security forces, causing thousands of deaths. Its deadliest attack was the 2014 Army Public School massacre in Peshawar, which killed over 130 students. The Pakistani army has attempted multiple operations against the group, with limited success due to its ability to move across the porous border with Afghanistan.

Political analysts emphasised the risks of military action. Bombing Afghanistan and targeting civilian populations was described as a problematic approach, with the reminder that the United States’ two-decade occupation failed to achieve submission through force.

The analysts questioned the logic of expecting different outcomes from similar strategies today, highlighting that there are no winners in war, only losers.

The ceasefire represents a temporary pause, a framework for dialogue and an opportunity to curb violence along the border. Both Islamabad and Kabul indicated a willingness to sustain peace, contingent on mutual adherence and monitoring, with hopes that the mechanisms established through Doha and Turkiye would provide a foundation for stability in a region marked by years of conflict.