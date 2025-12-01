Pakistan Army Faces Major Setback; Suicide Bomber Breaches FC Camp In Nokundi

A deadly assault occurred at a camp of Pakistani forces in the Chagai district of Balochistan on Sunday evening. The officials reportedly did not provide any information regarding casualties. Continuous gunfire and multiple explosions were audible for over an hour, and clashes remained active at the time of reporting.

A "suicide bomber" detonated explosives at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Nokundi, as reported by Security officials, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP). Furthermore, officials have also stated that gunfire was still ongoing within the facility following the initial blast.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports indicated that the "bomber" detonated himself at the primary gate, leading to several armed attackers breaching the camp.

Who Claimed Responsibility For Attack?

No group had initially claimed responsibility. However, later on Sunday, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) announced that a sub-unit of the organisation had executed a "heavy attack" on what it characterised as the central compound utilised by foreign personnel working on the Reko Diq and Saindak mining projects in Nokundi, as noted by TBP.

The group claimed that the operation was ongoing and promised a detailed statement would follow its conclusion. Pakistani officials have not responded to BLF's claims.

This latest assault is part of a broader surge of armed actions across Balochistan in the past 24 hours, during which militant groups have targeted Pakistani forces with IED explosions, ambushes, and assaults on checkpoints in several areas.

Experts' Take On Attacks

ANI reported that experts suggest that the recent series of attacks demonstrates that Baloch armed groups still possess the capability to strike "where and when they wish," despite significant security measures in place.

They highlighted that internet services, transportation, and several urban centres have been shut down in recent days to prevent attacks, yet armed groups were still able to carry out operations in several regions, according to TBP.

Chagai District

Chagai district, the location of the ongoing attack, is home to the Reko Diq copper-and-gold deposits, which are among the world's largest undeveloped reserves and are a key component of Pakistan's mining and investment strategies.

(with inputs from ANI)