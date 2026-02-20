'I am your soldier, how can you deny us?': The chilling plea of a son with a disabled father as execution deadline looms | SHOCKING VIDEO

Tensions in Pakistan have reached a breaking point. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released new video evidence on Friday, February 20, 2026. The footage appears to show eight captive Pakistani soldiers. This directly contradicts earlier statements from the military that claimed no personnel were missing or captured.

With a seven-day ultimatum set to expire tomorrow, February 21, the BLA has warned it will execute the detainees unless the government starts negotiations for a prisoner swap.

Proof of life: Captives confront official denials

In the latest video released by the BLA’s media wing, Hakkal, the detainees show their official Army Service Cards and NADRA National Identity Cards. One soldier, named Mohammad Shahram, made an emotional appeal to the military leadership. He questioned why the institution has abandoned them.

"How can the Army say we are not their personnel when we hold these official cards?" Shahram asked. The video features several other soldiers, including Deedar Ullah from Peshawar and Usman from Gujranwala. They confirmed their ranks and units while urging the government to respond to the BLA's demands to ensure their safe return.

BLA released another video of Pakistani army personnel who are in their custody. One soldier started crying, saying I fight for Pakistan and today the Pakistani army does not own me. My father is disabled and I am the sole provider for my entire family#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/MTTCrXaeeD — Islam Murad Baloch (@IslamMuradBloch) February 19, 2026

The Kargil pattern: Institutional denial under scrutiny

The current standoff has drawn harsh comparisons to the 1999 Kargil War. During that conflict, Pakistan initially denied that its regular troops were involved, calling them "mujahideen." Observers point out that under Army Chief General Asim Munir, the military seems to be repeating a strategy that emphasizes controlling the narrative over the safety of its personnel.

Critics say that by labeling the BLA footage as "AI-generated disinformation" on February 15, the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) has cornered itself. As families and local reports verify the soldiers’ identities, the military’s denial is facing significant backlash within the country.

Escalating conflict: Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1

The hostage crisis follows a sharp increase in violence across the province. In early February, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 in response to the BLA’s "Operation Herof 2.0." Official reports claim that 216 militants were killed in a week-long operation that ended on February 5.

Security losses: The military has confirmed the deaths of 22 security personnel. However, the BLA claims the actual number is much higher.

The ultimatum: The BLA demands the release of Baloch political prisoners and individuals who have been "forcibly disappeared" in exchange for the eight soldiers in their custody.

Morale and accountability in the ranks

Analysts warn that the military's refusal to recognize the captured soldiers could severely impact troop morale. If the February 21 deadline passes without a diplomatic or tactical breakthrough, executing the soldiers could lead to a deeper crisis of trust between rank-and-file soldiers and the leadership.

As of Friday evening, the Pakistani government has remained silent about the latest "proof of life" video, leaving the fate of the eight men uncertain.

