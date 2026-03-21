Pakistan at 86: A nation still searching for itself

Every March 23rd, Islamabad dresses up. Military jets streak across the sky, flags go up, and speeches celebrate the vision of a homeland born from one of history's most consequential political movements. Pakistan Day marks the 1940 Lahore Resolution — the moment Muslim leaders in British India formally demanded a separate nation — and later, the 1956 constitution that made Pakistan an Islamic Republic.

But behind the fanfare, a quieter and more uncomfortable question lingers: what, exactly, was Pakistan supposed to be?

The Vision That Was Never Quite Settled

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Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the man who willed Pakistan into existence, gave a clue in his first address to the Constituent Assembly in August 1947. Religion, he suggested, should be a personal matter — not the state's business. It was a striking thing for the founder of a Muslim homeland to say, and it pointed to an ambiguity that Pakistan has never fully resolved: was this meant to be a country for Muslims, or an Islamic country? The two sound similar but lead to very different places.

That question was never cleanly answered, and the decades that followed pushed Pakistan steadily toward the latter. The 1956 constitution planted the flag of religious identity into the state's foundations. Then came General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1970s and 80s, whose Islamisation drive rewired the country's legal system, schools and political culture in ways that are still felt today — in the marginalisation of minorities, in entrenched sectarianism, in a society where religion and state power have become deeply, sometimes dangerously, entangled.

Unity in Name, Fracture in Practice

Here is the great irony of Pakistan's story: a country created in the name of Muslim solidarity is now one of the Muslim world's most internally fractured societies. Sunni-Shia violence is routine. The Ahmadi community faces institutionalised persecution. In Balochistan, a long-running insurgency reflects the grievances of people who feel like subjects of the Pakistani state rather than citizens of it. And the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — a militant group — wages war against Islamabad itself, arguing that the state isn't Islamic enough.

A nation founded to protect Muslims now finds some of its most dangerous challengers claiming its own religious credentials don't measure up.

The Would-Be Leader of the Muslim World

Pakistan has long imagined itself as something of a natural champion for Muslims globally. In early 2026, that aspiration is being tested in the most difficult circumstances.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran — which killed the country's Supreme Leader and ignited a wider regional conflict — have placed Islamabad in an acutely uncomfortable spot. Oil prices have shot past $100 a barrel. Iranian retaliatory strikes are hitting Gulf infrastructure. And Pakistan, which shares a long and sensitive border with Iran, has simultaneously been deepening its defence ties with Saudi Arabia — a country now squarely in Iran's crosshairs. A reported mutual defence pact between Riyadh and Islamabad has only sharpened the dilemma.

At home, the fallout has been immediate. Shia communities in Pakistan took to the streets after Iran's Supreme Leader was killed, with violent clashes outside the US Consulate in Karachi, leaving protesters dead. The sectarian fault lines that run through Pakistani society cracked open again, publicly and painfully.

And then there is Afghanistan. In February 2026, Pakistani aircraft struck targets inside Afghan territory, killing civilians, according to Kabul. What was once framed as a relationship built on shared Islamic values has curdled into open hostility.

The country that presents itself as a voice for Muslim unity is, in practice, managing a military pact with one Islamic state, a brewing confrontation with another, and civil unrest driven by sectarian anger at home.

Three Visions, No Resolution

The historian Stephen Cohen once described Pakistan as caught between three competing identities — a democratic Muslim nation, an Islamic ideological state, and a security state run largely by its military. More than seven decades on, none of the three has won out. Pakistan lives in the tension between all of them.

That tension is what Pakistan Day, at its most honest, commemorates. Not a finished story, but an ongoing argument about what this country was always meant to be and whether it can still become it.