PESHAWAR SUICIDE BOMBING

Pakistan: At Least 3 Killed As Suicide Bombers Hit Frontier Constabulary HQ In Peshawar

At least three people were killed after gunmen and two suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Peshawar, Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan: At Least 3 Killed As Suicide Bombers Hit Frontier Constabulary HQ In PeshawarImage: X/@Abbaskh68764192

At least three people were killed on Monday after gunmen and two suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Peshawar, Pakistan, police said. The target was the Frontier Constabulary’s main complex, located in a crowded area near a military cantonment, adding to the panic as the assault unfolded, Reuters reported. 

"The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," a senior official said, quoted by Reuters. 

(More details awaited).

