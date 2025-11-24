Pakistan: At Least 3 Killed As Suicide Bombers Hit Frontier Constabulary HQ In Peshawar

At least three people were killed on Monday after gunmen and two suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Peshawar, Pakistan, police said. The target was the Frontier Constabulary’s main complex, located in a crowded area near a military cantonment, adding to the panic as the assault unfolded, Reuters reported.

"The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," a senior official said, quoted by Reuters.

(More details awaited).