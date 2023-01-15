Pakistan-backed Khalistani militants may be active in America's Connecticut: Republican politician Lancia

An American politician Robert Bob Lancia has slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorism using its soil against India. The Republican politician said that the United States need to be more vigilant for its borders given the fact that Pakistan has a history of supporting terror activities. He said that the law enforcement agencies of the US state of Rhode Island need to be vigilant to counter any threat.

"For many decades, Pakistan has been the epicenter of terrorism, harboring the most UN designated terrorists in the world within its borders. Besides supporting Jihadi terror groups, Pakistan also leaked sensitive nuclear secrets at least to Iran and North Korea, the other two sponsors of terrorism and oppression in the world. Pakistan has also been actively involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India - not just Jihadi terrorism but also Khalistani terrorist activities, which are mostly based outside of India," said Lancia, who is a former US Navy chaplain.

He claimed that Pakistan-supported Khalistan militants may be active in the US state of Connecticut.

"In fact, it looks like Pakistan-supported Khalistan militants even may be active in Connecticut! A Khalistani terrorist group was responsible for the bombing of Air India Flight 182 on June 23, 1985. It was a Boeing 747 jumbo jet carrying 329 passengers & crew members, with citizens from Canada, England, and India aboard. They were all killed in the worst terrorist attack in Canada's history," he said.

Lancia further said that knowing the background of Khalistan, and Rhode Island's porous border with Connecticut, 'it’s extremely important that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant'.

It may be noted that Lancia had earlier said that Pakistan may cede Gilgit Baltistan (GB), a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region (PoK) to China on lease to pay off its mounting debt due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).