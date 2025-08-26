Pakistan, Bangladesh And Now Nepal, China Draws India’s Neighbours Closer, Set To Hold Military Drill With Kathmandu

Kathmandu: China continues to expand its military outreach in South Asia. Its latest move brings the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to Nepal for a joint military drill. Codenamed as Sagarmatha Friendship, the exercise begins from September 6 and marks the fifth edition of the training series.

The announcement came from Nepal’s ministry of defence spokesperson Manoj Kumar Acharya who confirmed that the exercise will be conducted in Nepal. Troops from both countries will take part in coordinated missions for nine days. The training will focus on counterterrorism, disaster response and rescue operations. Practical sessions include handling IEDs, securing checkpoints and managing armed interventions.

This partnership builds on past military engagements between Nepal and China. The first Sagarmatha drill took place in 2017. It was paused during the pandemic but resumed in 2023. The current edition adds another layer to the growing defence cooperation. No location has been announced so far for the 2025 edition.

Regional Dynamics Shift

Nepal’s decision to hold military exercises with China comes at a sensitive time. Tensions between India and Nepal over the Lipulekh-Kalapani border area remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, India and China have also witnessed a gradual easing of tensions following the Galwan incident. Diplomatic engagements have resumed, including recent visits by senior Chinese officials to India.

Beijing’s defence diplomacy extends beyond Nepal. In Pakistan, it has supplied large volumes of military equipment. In Bangladesh, senior military leadership recently returned from visits to Chinese facilities. The Chinese government is now actively engaging defence institutions across South Asia.

India Watches Closely

India maintains long-standing military ties with Nepal. The ‘Surya Kiran’ joint exercise has taken place annually for nearly two decades. In this drill, over 300 soldiers participate from both sides. Training modules include disaster relief, humanitarian missions and high-altitude warfare.

Indian Gorkhas continue to serve in significant numbers in the Indian Army.

Nepal’s army also trains with U.S. forces under various bilateral programmes. The addition of regular Chinese military cooperation adds complexity to Nepal’s security partnerships.

Indian defence planners are tracking these developments with attention. Kathmando’s shift toward diversified military engagements brings new dynamics to regional security planning.